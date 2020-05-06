Self-improvement was featured on Page 1 of the Newburyport Herald in May 1835. Mr. G. Somes offered writing lessons at "the school room on Pleasant Street where a regular writer would progress to a neat and fashionable hand writing in 12 lessons for the trifling sum of $2.50. Stationary included." Morning, afternoon and evening hours were available, and satisfaction was guaranteed. Singing and dancing lessons were also advertised that day.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
