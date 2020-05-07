On May 7, 1734, the town granted "liberty to have a bridge built over the river Parker provided it may be built and maintained without being a charge to this town of Newbury."
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Newburyport - Rita (McCabe) Atkinson, 90, of Newburyport, passed away on May 3, 2020 at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. She was the wife of the late Richard Atkinson who died in 1996. Born in Forest City, Pa., on November 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Catherine …
