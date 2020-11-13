On Nov. 13, 1920, this paper reported that two Newburyport men who spent three days and two nights in an open boat, without food or water, 10 or 12 miles off shore, returned home. John Hogan, 33 Middle St., and John Henaire, 11 Beck St., lost their anchor, ran out of gas, and drifted off the Isles of Shoals. With a shifting wind, they drifted to about 20 miles off Gloucester and were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard steamer Mayflower. Hungry, cold and tired, the men recovered at home.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
