A long, loving obituary of the Rev. Thomas Cary, senior pastor of the First Religious Society of Newburyport, appeared in the Newburyport Herald in 1808. The 64-year-old Harvard graduate was ordained in 1768. To the people in his charge, he was their sincere instructor, compassionate comforter and social delight. In midlife, he seems to have suffered from debilitating depression. His parishioners found a colleague to support him and Cary remained senior pastor until his death.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.