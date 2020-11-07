The presidential election of November 1860 was a Republican rout in Newburyport – a first for the city, with 939 votes for Abraham Lincoln, 353 for Democrat Stephen Douglas. The remaining votes were split between Constitutional Union candidate John Bell and Democrat John C. Breckinridge. All went smoothly at the polls. After polls closed, Republicans processed to City Hall with banners, torches and music for speeches.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
