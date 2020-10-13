In 1701 Esther Rogers was tried and condemned for murder and was executed at Ipswich. She had been living in the home of Joseph Woodbridge. At age 17 she was reported to have had a child by a man from Newbury, and she confessed that she murdered it and buried it in the garden. Not long after, history repeated itself. She murdered her second child by drowning it in the pond behind the First Parish meeting house, according to records of the time.
