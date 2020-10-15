On Oct. 15, 1902, this paper reported on a Highway Committee meeting focused on horses recently purchased for use by the Fire Department that just weren’t cutting the mustard. On the night of a recent fire on Merrill Street, the horses balked or refused to pull the steam pumper. Superintendent Langdon stated while the horses were perfectly sound and kind, with the exception of a little lameness and one case of colic, they had been all right.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
