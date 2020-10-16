Patrick Tracy's will, dated Oct. 16 1788, gave to the children of his son Nathaniel Tracy, several acres of land "opposite the burying ground in Newburyport." The following restriction applied: his "faithful black man, Appropos" could remain in the house on Tracy's land where he and his sons currently lived, rent free for the rest of Appropos life and no longer. He also left Appropos £60 a year paid on the first of January, May, and September.
