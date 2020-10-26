On this day in 1850, Joseph Tappan Jr. advertised an assortment of goods for sale, including broad cloth, cashmere, table covers, woolen stockings, linen thread, suspenders, tables, chairs, washstands, toilet tables, padlocks, shovels, boots, shoes, live geese, horse collars, trunks, tubs and pails, all from his store at 7 Liberty St. In this century, 7 Liberty became the location of Haul Over and now houses The Basin Apparel Company.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.