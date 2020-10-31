In 1832, at 4 p.m. on a Friday, harness maker Henry Page was found dead in his shop on Liberty Street. He had been stabbed twice — once under his collarbone and once in his abdomen. A news story in the Boston Masonic Mirror described the murder as shocking and incomprehensible, especially having been committed so close to the public market place. The murderer was never discovered. Page was survived by his wife and nine children.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
