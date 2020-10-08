On Oct. 8, 1879, a memorial service was held at City Hall to commemorate the life of Caleb Cushing, who died that January. After graduating from Harvard at 17, Cushing became a member of the Massachusetts Legislature and U.S. Congress. He served as associate justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, and attorney general under President Franklin Pierce. He secured the first treaty with China and authored "History and Present State of the Town of Newburyport."
— The Museum of Old Newbury
