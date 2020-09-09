Laura Coombs Hills was born in Newburyport in September 1859. She became a successful artist known for her miniatures, portraits and floral pastels. In 1897, she was elected a member of the Society of American Artists and the next year several of her miniatures were exhibited at the Paris Salon. Although she had a studio on Chestnut Street in Boston, she maintained a home in Newburyport and died here in 1952.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
