A more disagreeable day to hold a county fair could hardly be had, reported the Newburyport Daily Herald on Sept. 24, 1885. Rain, cold, raw and blustery wind was too much even for winter clothing. Still, about 2,000 people attended the horticultural exhibition alone. David Smith’s plowing exhibition took place at his Parker Street farm, where people took pleasure in witnessing good sturdy work.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.