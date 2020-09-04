The Rev. John Pike recorded in his journal that on Sept. 4, 1649, Mr. Joseph Pike and Richard Long, both of Newbury, “were shot by the Indians as they were traveling near the end of Pond plain in Haverhill.”
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Stuarts Draft, VA - Phillip Stanley Carletti, 85, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, passed into the presence of Jesus on Monday, August 24, at 12:43 a.m., after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Phillip was born on April 30, 1935, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He graduated from Plymouth High S…
