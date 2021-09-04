On this day in 1769, the town voted to denounce all importers of British goods as “enemies to the liberties of the country,” and expressed its determination to "pursue all constitutional measures to compel them to desist.” If you were contracted to build vessels with the Brits, you could finish and get paid in British goods as agreed. Abuse of this privilege was investigated, goods confiscated and cheaters publicly censured.
