On this day in 1951, the flight helmet belonging to Lt. Donald W. Stewart, an Army pilot who died after bailing out of his doomed plane over Plum Island the previous week, was turned in at the Newburyport police station by Richard Arthur of Ring's Island. Stewart was flying a P-51 Mustang out of Bangor, Maine, when involved in a midair collision. A helicopter with pontoons rescued the pilot from the water but he could not be revived. The other pilot survived.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
