Get them while you can! A few very accurate glass hydrometers used for determining how much alcohol is made during fermentation were for sale on the sign of the Golden Mortar in Market Square on this day in 1795.
— The Museum of Old Newbury
Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 7:00 am
