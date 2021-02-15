Hodgies Too debuts barbecued brisket ice cream

SALISBURY — The Hodgies Too ice cream shops in Salisbury and Newburyport have gotten the jump on spring with the help of a new and unique summer treat: barbecued brisket ice cream.
Craig McPherson is a recent transplant to Amesbury from Sunnyvale, California, with a penchant for barbecue.
He struck up a friendship with Hodgies Too ice cream maker Brian Charte and the pair decided to let their imaginations run wild. The product of this collaboration is Cmac’s Backyard BBQ ice cream.
"It has a sweet buttercream base with some barbecue and caramel," McPherson said. "It doesn't have any maple in it but some people have said that it has that flavor."
McPherson and Charte brought their creation – which also includes some brisket – to Hodgies Too owner Derek Dore.
"I guess you could call these two guys foodies," Dore said.
Dore is no stranger to unique ice cream flavors. His shops have featured brickle pie (that worked) and coconut curried peanuts (that didn't work).
"I thought the brisket ice cream was interesting," Dore said. "At the same time, we kind of like things that are unusual in Salisbury and Newburyport, and we've tried a lot of crazy stuff. I know some places in Maine put lobster in their ice cream. Sometimes, that stuff works and sometimes, it's a flop, you really just don't know. But we are always ready to try anything."
Dore normally opens his two ice cream shops during the first weekend of April but, since the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten a lot of people down, he said he decided to open early last week on Thursdays through Sundays to start.
"We were very lucky to remain open last year during the pandemic," he said. "We also found that people were excited to come out. Unfortunately, they didn't have a whole lot to do. But they really wanted to get out of the house and get some ice cream, which we consider happiness. So we wanted to get that going again."
McPherson said he figured the brisket-flavored ice cream would make a good Memorial Day debut.
"Memorial Day is really the kickoff to barbecue season," McPherson said. "But Derek came down and tried the first batch and said he wanted to roll with it immediately."
Dore said all proceeds from sales of Cmac’s Backyard BBQ will go to The Pettengill House and Our Neighbors' Table.
"We just wanted to sort of give back," Dore said. "We are a small business and we have found that people have always given us a lot of help over the years and we want to give that back."
McPherson said his new ice cream flavor is a real taste of summer.
"If you don't sit down and have a bite of barbecue ice cream and think about Memorial Day weekend, there is something wrong with you," McPherson said. "It's not that cheap to make frankly and I'm not sure we have the bandwidth to keep it going for a full season. This is really kind of uncharted territory. We'll see, but we're going to have fun with it."
