NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday announced on Thursday the Board of Health is requiring dogs to be on leashes in all of the city’s public spaces out of concern the coronavirus could be spread if pet owners interact.
During her weekly televised update, Holaday informed viewers that effective Friday, dogs must be leashed — even in off-leash parks — to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Holaday’s weekly updates have been broadcast every Thursday at 4 p.m. on NCM Hub Channel 9 since the pandemic began.
“It’s important for safety that pets or their owners do not interact with other people or animals outside of their household,” Holaday said.
The Board of Health ruling, she said, came this week as an update to its order last month that restricts all public gatherings and requires anyone entering essential businesses to wear masks or other face coverings. The new provision on dog leashes, she said, will hopefully be temporary.
Holaday noted the city has 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and that two residents have died from the virus.
Recognizing that many surrounding communities have higher positive COVID-19 test numbers, she urged residents to continue to follow the Board of Health’s guidelines on social distancing.
“It appears we are moving in the right direction and starting to see a downward trend statewide in the number of positive cases,” Holaday said, adding that the city’s protective measures have “really helped” prevent the virus’ spread locally.
“We are not on the other side of this yet and must continue to follow CDC and state guidelines,” she said.
She noted that masks can be obtained at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
She also reminded viewers that last month, all public parking was closed on Plum Island to prevent nonresidents from visiting its beaches, which are open for “transitory purposes only,” such as walking or jogging.
Holaday said more than 300 local business owners have participated in an online survey created by the city’s new Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force. City officials are now compiling information for their plans to reopen the local economy, she said.
“Reopening the economy will prioritize safety and public health first,” she said.
She said the city is also working on a multiphased plan for opening municipal buildings.
Holaday also said the Recycling Center will not open until Gov. Charlie Baker lifts the statewide stay-at-home advisory, which runs through May 18.
Residents may refer to the trash and recycling page on the city’s website for updates and more information.
For the city’s COVID-19 updates, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19.
