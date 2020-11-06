NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday encouraged local residents on Thursday to work together to lower the city's COVID-19 case rate, about a week after the city was labeled a "red," or "high risk," community by the state.
The city has recorded 196 positive cases, including 23 active cases, and there have been eight deaths as a result of the virus, Holaday said
During her weekly televised COVID-19 update on Channel 9, Holaday said the Health Department has not determined if there is a trend in active cases for any particular area of the city, but rather that parents or children are bringing the virus home and infecting their own households.
"The virus is not just in one neighborhood or in one sector, but it is all around us," Holaday said, asking residents to "please avoid large gatherings" and to "always wear a mask."
The mayor also noted the city's schools are not altering their current hybrid learning model and that she believes the city's "red" categorization does not make schools dramatically less safe. But if things worsen, Holaday said the learning policy could change.
"We haven't seen an in-school spread, further validating that our protocols are protecting the school community," Holaday said. "If school COVID cases rise in coming weeks, we may be faced with returning to a remote model of learning."
She emphasized that reducing the city's COVID-19 case rate is a communitywide effort and asked all residents to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying safe.
"By working together, we can get our numbers back down," she said.
The mayor also thanked residents who trick-or-treated on Halloween for "acting responsibly."
"This says a lot about our community," she said.
Holaday said because of the city's "high risk" categorization, City Hall will not open Monday as planned and that it will remain closed until further notice. For now, City Hall will continue to conduct business online, by mail, by phone and in person by appointment.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.