NEWBURYPORT — The mayor addressed questions regarding property at 57 Low St., urging the city to purchase the site regardless of the intended use while also sharing her preference to move Newburyport Youth Services there.
In an interview with Local Pulse internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Friday, Mayor Donna Holaday discussed the interest in the Low Street property and dispelled arguments that further construction would disrupt wetlands.
Holaday has long advocated for pursuing the Low Street site as a permanent home for Youth Services, especially due to its proximity to the city's public schools and River Valley Charter School.
She spent the past few years working with the National Guard, which owns the surplus maintenance building on the site, and the state Division of Capital Asset Management to work out the details.
Youth Services moved to the former Brown School site at 42 Milk St. in 2014 after the former Kelley School at 149 High St., where it was previously located, was sold.
The city's consultant, Studio MLA, conducted a feasibility study that estimated the cost of renovating the former Brown School site for Youth Services, as well as the cost of making a home for Youth Services at 57 Low St.
When costs came back high for the Low Street site, Holaday considered making improvements to the former Brown School site instead, and floated using the Low Street property for the Parks Department or other city needs.
She has since acknowledged that the initial feasibility study estimated such high costs because it included everything "on the wish list." The Friends of Newburyport Youth Services has worked to bring those costs down through a more phased-in approach.
Regardless of its intended use, the mayor has repeatedly urged that the City Council purchase 57 Low St. using $220,000 from its free cash account.
"It's 2.1 acres of land for $220,000," she told DiBiase. "Where can you get property in Newburyport for that kind of money? You can't."
Holaday addressed a recently proposed order by council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid that would authorize the purchase of 57 Low St. "for general municipal purposes" and appropriate a $1 million bond for upgrades to the former Brown School for Youth Services.
The $1 million would be added to $693,500 that has been sitting in the Special Revenue Fund for the Sale of Municipal Buildings since the city sold Kelley School in 2016.
Holaday criticized how "restrictive" the ordinance is and said that thinking $1.7 million would be enough to renovate the former Brown School for Youth Services is "really shortsighted."
The mayor also spoke about Eigerman's recent letter to the editor, which appeared in The Daily News on Friday, as well as other letters in the past that he has written in support of keeping Youth Services at the former Brown School.
"(The Low Street site) is not completely covered in wetlands as the council president wrote in his letter to the editor today and he has in the past," she said. "Absolutely, this site can be built without impacting wetlands."
The mayor added that she thinks the Brown School building should be sold and used to accommodate "as much affordable housing as we could put in at market rate, limited to what the neighborhood could take."
She said the model of neighborhood schools "is long, long gone" and Low Street has a lot of potential.
She encouraged those with questions about the wetlands at Low Street to tune into a remote joint meeting of the Conservation Commission and the City Council on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The city has until March 1 to close on 57 Low St. Holaday said the city will be close to reaching its bonding capacity and she would like voters to decide on a debt exclusion for the Low Street property, as well as work on two fire stations.
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or download podcasts at any time, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
For answers to frequently asked questions regarding finding a home for Youth Services, visit www.icontact-archive.com/archive?c=1526697&f=1630&s=1671&m=411065&t=863f740081704cb4306a01aff8f79141d19bbf9a2b29dde2177d6f9bc8579233&fbclid=IwAR3czbripZ52dVu_O9-tiKHTKsfu8CGghFEbwDdcSDl2x0iy7nPh46M5IJw.
