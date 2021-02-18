NEWBURYPORT — During her weekly COVID-19 update Thursday, Mayor Donna Holaday acknowledged “difficulty and confusion” with the state’s vaccination appointment process, and detailed how the supply is affecting vaccine distribution.
Also on Thursday, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove sent a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker calling for more equitable distribution of vaccine doses to this area.
“After a single shipment to vaccinate emergency responders and healthcare providers for phase one, we have been continually denied our requests for vaccine for our community at large,” Gove wrote. “It is astonishing that municipalities, who have worked tirelessly with your administration throughout this pandemic, are being shunned in favor of private companies who are in this to make money. We are in this to keep our residents safe, healthy, and alive.”
Gove concluded by urging Baker to do “everything in your power to make sure that vaccine distribution is equitable and accessible for everyone in Massachusetts, and forcing everyone to mass vaccination sites is not the answer. It’s not too late to turn this around and do the right thing.”
Residents ages 75 and older began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Feb. 1 and last week, the state announced that caregivers accompanying these residents could also make appointments to receive the vaccine.
On Thursday, people 65 and older, anyone with two or more specific medical conditions, and residents and staff of public and private low-income and affordable senior housing became eligible for the vaccine.
The state has been receiving 110,000 doses of vaccine per week but that increases next week to 139,000 weekly doses.
“The demand, clearly, is outpacing the current supply,” Holaday said. “In anticipation of this challenge, and with the limited vaccine supply provided by the federal government, the state will be streamlining the vaccination distribution process.
Beginning in March, the state will focus on increasing capacity at larger, regional vaccination sites and pharmacies. There will also be a uniform set of rules at all of these sites to ensure efficiency in the distribution.
The closest mass vaccination site to Amesbury and Newburyport is the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore in Danvers.
Holaday said the state is now telling eligible residents to register at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov or by phone at 211.
Residents are encouraged to ask friends and family members for assistance with this process. Those in need of transportation to vaccination appointments can contact the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority Office of Special Services by calling 978-469-6878, ext. 3, or by emailing specialservices@mvrta.com.
Beth Israel Lahey Health is running a vaccination clinic at the Newburyport Senior Community Center at 331 High St., but the limited supply of vaccine may affect the ability to keep this site running, Holaday said. The site had access to 500 vaccines this week and will only have 300 vaccines next week.
New guidelines also have affected the city’s plan to vaccinate Newburyport Public Schools faculty and staff beginning next week. The city hopes to provide these vaccines in March, Holaday said.
“I know how anxious many people are to obtain the vaccine but until supply increases, we must be patient,” she said.
Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley and Salisbury remained in the “yellow” category with COVID-19 cases, according to the latest weekly report from the state Department of Public Health.
Groveland, Merrimac and Newbury were in the “green” category, West Newbury was “gray,” and Georgetown remained at high risk in the “red” category.
Percent positivity as reported by DPH on Thursday:
Amesbury: 4.81%, higher than previous week (even though now yellow)
Georgetown: 4.62%, lower (but still red)
Groveland: 2.30%, lower
Merrimac: 3.00%, no change
Newbury: 1.41%, no change
Newburyport: 2.07%, higher
Rowley: 3.88%, higher
Salisbury: 3.89%, lower
West Newbury: 2.59%, higher
“While the data shows great improvement (for Newburyport), the message for all of us is clear: We must stay vigilant,” Holaday said, asking for continued efforts to social distance, wear masks, wash hands and monitor possible symptoms.
Newburyport Public Library is now open for limited walk-in browsing, as well as by appointment for computer, printer, copy and fax use.
The city is offering the AARP Tax-Aide program to residents needing tax help, either remotely or in person, for free. To register for this service at the Senior Community Center, call the Council on Aging at 978-462-0430.
The weekly DPH report on long-term care facilities and assisted living centers showed no changes in the number of positive COVID-19 cases or deaths at any location.
For more: www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-february-18-2021/download.
To read Gove’s letter:
https://www.amesburyma.gov/home/news/mayor-gove-calls-on-governor-baker-to-deliver-covid-19-vaccine.
