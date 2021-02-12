NEWBURYPORT — In her televised COVID-19 update Thursday, Mayor Donna Holaday said health care providers, through Anna Jaques Hospital, will contact their patients with information on how to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Clinics will continue at the Senior Community Center at 331 High St., as well as other Beth Israel Lahey Health sites. There will be no walk-in appointments. All appointments for clinics will be scheduled through the Beth Israel Lahey Health network, Holaday said.
Residents who are age 75 and older are priority right now, as part of Phase 2 of the state COVID-19 vaccination rollout. They will be followed by people age 65 and older.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to help you navigate this and get our residents vaccinated," Holaday said. "Our Health Department continues to work with our neighboring communities to develop additional regional sites.
Second doses of the vaccine for first responders are scheduled to be given at Page Elementary School in West Newbury. Those who received the first dose should have received an email to register, according to the mayor.
Additional clinics are in the works, but officials are waiting for further distribution of the vaccine from the state.
Newburyport Public Schools is working with Cataldo Ambulance Service to prepare for vaccine distribution among its employees. If all goes according to plan, faculty and staff could begin receiving first doses of the vaccine at the end of the month.
"As we know, study after study makes clear that our children need to be in school — in person and in their classrooms to support their educational and emotional development," Holaday said. "Shifting to more in-person learning is a challenge that our school department is continuing to address.
"In the meantime, we clearly understand the challenges families have faced with remote and hybrid learning," she continued. "Obtaining vaccines for the teachers and staff is a significant step in the right direction."
The district is also conducting COVID-19 pool testing to help keep some in-person learning going as part of the hybrid learning model.
At the state level, the Department of Public Health released its daily dashboard and weekly compilation of data relating to the coronavirus.
Newbury and Rowley were classified in the low-risk "green" category, West Newbury was "gray," and Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac and Newburyport were all in the "yellow" category, according to the DPH. Georgetown and Salisbury remained "red" as high-risk for transmission of the virus.
The data for nursing homes and assisted living centers remained unchanged for Greater Newburyport facilities except for the 30-bed Assisted Living of Salisbury. That facility reported 1 to 10 positive COVID-19 cases during the previous week, the first time it has reported any cases.
Statewide, DPH officials said 2,213 people tested positive for the virus in the previous 24 hours, putting the total number of infections since last spring at 523,258. There were 1,313 reported in hospitals around the state, including 304 in intensive care units and 185 intubated patients.
The state also reported 61 new deaths since Wednesday, bringing the total to 14,964 since the pandemic began.
BREAKOUT BOX:
Mayor Donna Holaday recently submitted a resolution to the Newburyport City Council that would have the city join other municipalities in declaring the first Monday in March as COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day. Council President Jared Eigerman sponsored the resolution and the City Council is expected to vote on it at its meeting Feb. 22.
Holaday will be reaching out to area churches to request that the bells toll 32 times "to honor all those we have lost to this virus and the families and survivors who continue to suffer."
