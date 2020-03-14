Holaday lists policies and plansto minimize virus exposure

NEWBURYPORT – After a meeting Thursday with hospital officials, Mayor Donna Holaday issued a set of guidelines for city and school employees Thursday night and detailed a number of programs cancelled and offices closed to minimize exposure and spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.
Besides urging residents to practice good hygiene, including hand washing, Holaday said, “I also strongly encourage residents to stay home and not report to work or school or other public places of gathering if you or a family member is sick. Regardless of the current coronavirus situation, this is an effective way to contain the spread of disease.”
The mayor met Thursday with Mark Goldstein, executive director of Anna Jaques Hospital and Dr. Gayle Fayre, chief medical director, to discuss updates on the coronavirus, which prompted the governor to declare a state of emergency earlier this week, as the number of confirmed and suspected cases statewide topped 100.
“The city has been carefully monitoring the impact of the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19 and working closely with local, state and federal agencies on protecting the health and safety of all residents,” Holaday said.
Among things being curtailed or cancelled, the mayor said all programs at the Senior Community Center between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. are cancelled; the Youth Services and Learning Enrichment Center are closed; the senior volunteer tax work off program is temporarily suspended; Newburyport Public Library will remain open but there are no public room rentals, and all group programming is cancelled at the library and Emma Andrews Library until further notice. She said Meals on Wheels will continue to be distributed from the Senior Community Center and transportation for seniors will continue to be provided, along with tax preparation assistance by appointment only Mondays and Wednesdays.
Holaday said attendance by city and school employees at out-of-state meetings or conferences is cancelled.
In addition, “any employee who travels from restricted/high risk areas must reach out to their supervisor and follow DPH requirements for isolation/quarantine until asymptomatic” and “an employee with high risk status should work with Human Resources on individual needs, doctor’s orders and potential leaves,” she said in the statement.
As far as the schools are concerned, the mayor said all field trips, international travel and out-of-state trips are cancelled; large assemblies of 100 or more people are cancelled or postponed; and, since winter sports have ended the athletic officials will await directions from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association regarding spring sports that start in three weeks.
Holaday said School Committee and City Council meetings will continue to be held “but we strongly recommend public access occur through home viewing on local cable,” adding “we are looking at options for public comment.
In the statement, the mayor said that residents needing support for food or groceries or picking up medications should contact Youth Services at 978-465-4434 or the Council on Aging at 978-462-0403; Youth Services may also be able to help with babysitting with the many college students being sent home.
