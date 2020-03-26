NEWBURYPORT -- Mayor Donna Holaday informed residents there were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city during a live video update given on Facebook Thursday afternoon.
During the update, Holaday said the city’s only confirmed COVID-19 cases are still the three that were reported last week. Those patients, she said, remain in quarantine with their families.
“There is no question according to all public health reports that we can continue to expect numbers to increase across the state and within our city,” said Holaday.
Also on Thursday, Amesbury officials confirmed three residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
Holaday urged all Newburyport residents that feel sick, whether or not they have been tested, to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control and voluntarily self-isolate, monitor their symptoms and contact their doctor.
Holaday also emphasized COVID-19’s highly contagious nature and reiterated the importance of handwashing, sanitizing and social distancing.
“In the past weeks, residents have been witnessing others ignoring the closed signs and moving barriers to access playgrounds and athletic fields,” said Holaday, raising the importance of keeping a six foot distance from other people, especially in places like the Clipper City Rail Trail.
“Please do not force us to close the rail trail because of lack of compliance,” said Holaday.
She also touched on the recently implemented stay-at-home advisory, closure of non-essential businesses and school shutdowns.
Holaday also highlighted the city’s new “Newburyport Connected” website, intended to provide residents with support during the coronavirus pandemic.
To visit Newburyport Connected, go to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/connected
The mayor also encouraged residents to stay up to date on the city’s COVID-19 response at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update
To view the mayor's video update, visit https://www.facebook.com/newburyportofficial.
