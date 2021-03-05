NEWBURYPORT — During her weekly COVID-19 update Thursday, Mayor Donna Holaday addressed some of the misinformation circulating about vaccinations.
"Vaccines are safe and one of the best ways to protect yourself and those around you from getting sick from COVID-19," she said. "The vaccine doesn't contain the virus that causes COVID-19, so it can't make you sick."
There are two approved COVID-19 vaccines, one from Moderna and another from Pfizer, that each require two doses, roughly three weeks apart. A single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was also recently authorized.
"You may experience mild side effects after getting the vaccine, but this is a sign that your body is learning how to protect you," she added. "Vaccines help our immune system fight infections in the future."
The mayor encouraged residents who have questions or hesitations about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to visit www.mass.gov/info-details/trust-the-facts-get-the-vax.
"Please, when you become eligible, get the vaccine," she said.
Newburyport has six new active COVID-19 cases, Holaday reported. In total, the city has had 1,103 positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
On Monday, Newburyport hosted a virtual service in honor of the first COVID-19 Victims and Survivors' Memorial Day. Church bells around the city rang 33 times in remembrance of the 33 residents who died this past year as a result of COVID-19 complications.
A similar ceremony was held in Amesbury in memory of the 45 residents who have died from COVID-19.
On the City of Amesbury website Thursday, a statement said, "We are seeing community spread in Amesbury. The coronavirus is being spread at private, indoor gatherings where masks are not being worn. Please take every precaution against COVID-19 as new, confirmed cases are rising quickly."
As of Thursday, Amesbury recorded 957 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began and 29 positive cases in the past two weeks.
The latest data on infection rates listed by the state Department of Public Health showed Amesbury, Merrimac, Newbury and Rowley in the green category; Georgetown, Newburyport and Salisbury in the yellow category; and Groveland and West Newbury in the low-risk gray category.
On Thursday, the state surpassed the 600,000 mark for getting residents fully vaccinated. Since Feb. 26, about 134,000 more Bay Staters have received their second doses, according to State House News Service.
The DPH reported 1,410 newly confirmed cases Thursday from 102,362 new tests, continuing the steady improvement since a wintertime peak at the turn of the new year.
The DPH counted 42 more confirmed deaths and two others among those who had likely but not test-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 16,296 Massachusetts residents have died with confirmed or probable infections.
The state announced Wednesday that educators, child care workers and school personnel can begin signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments next week. Newburyport Public Schools already has a plan in place to vaccinate its faculty and staff as soon as it can secure vaccine doses.
"There are approximately 400,000 K-12 educators, child care workers and K-12 school staff in Massachusetts," Holaday said. "Due to a severely constrained federal supply and the existing population that is currently eligible for vaccines, it is estimated that it could take a month for all eligible individuals to secure a first appointment.
"This time frame is only subject to change if federal supply increases dramatically, including the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine," she added.
This week, the state also officially recognized the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, a group of nine municipalities that will be working together to host vaccination clinics.
The municipalities are Amesbury, Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury. The collaborative's goal is to administer 750 doses each day.
More details about the collaborative will be available next week at www.mass.gov/covidvaccinemap.
On March 22, the state plans to move forward with Step 1, Phase 4 of its reopening plan, if public health metrics continue to improve.
Indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas and ballparks will be able to operate at 12% capacity. In public settings, up to 100 people will be permitted for indoor gatherings and up to 150 people for outdoor gatherings. At private residences, there can be up to 10 people indoors and a maximum of 25 people outdoors.
There are local grants still available for small businesses affected by COVID-19. Newburyport is working with Amesbury to administer grants. For more information, visit www.amesburyma.gov/community-economic-development/amesbury-back-to-business.
"With the arrival of vaccines, a lot of us are asking, 'When will our life return to normal?"' Holaday said.
"While we can't know for certain, we are pointed in the direction of herd immunity, which is when enough people are protected from the virus, either from vaccination or past infection," she said. "Many experts say at least 70% of the population needs to be protected to reach herd immunity."
In looking ahead, she added, "Yes, this will all end one day, but today, we have renewed hope."
To see the weekly report from the state DPH:
https://www.mass.gov/doc/weekly-covid-19-public-health-report-march-4-2021/download.
