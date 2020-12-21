NEWBURYPORT – Mayor Donna Holaday expressed optimism for the new year in a televised statement Monday, but pointed to the increasingly high COVID-19 infection rate in Newburyport and urged residents to refrain from "high-risk" activities, travel and large gatherings over the coming holiday weekend.
Holaday said 645 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 since the spring, including 185 new cases in November.
The city Health Department had determined the positive COVID cases were scattered around Newburyport and not concentrated in area nursing homes or assisted living centers. Last week's report from the state Department of Public Health said Port Health Care in Newburyport had recorded nine deaths during the pandemic, including four since the Dec. 3 report. A total of 24 city residents have died from complications of the virus since the spring, according to the city's website.
Holaday said doses of Pfizer's vaccine arrived at Anna Jaques Hospital last week and were administered to health care workers and doctors who are most at risk of contracting the coronavirus.
"What seemed so far away is a reality" with the arrive of the first vaccine shipments around the country, she said. But she cautioned that vaccinating large numbers of people will take many months. Officials are working on the plan and rollout for "vaccinating the general public, expected in late spring," she said.
In the meantime, she focused on the upcoming long weekend and joined many governmental and health officials in urging people to stay home and avoid groups of people.
She also reminded residents that people in Massachusetts remain under orders from the governor to wear a mask at all times when out in public.
Health officials have said that achieving "herd immunity" will require getting at least 75% of people in the country vaccinated, something which is likely to take much of 2021 to accomplish.
"It will take a while for the vaccine to benefit all," Holaday said.
She also discussed the possible purchase of the former National Guard garage at 57 Low St., for $220,000. The City Council is reviewing information about the building to decide whether it is suitable for purchase and possible use by the Parks Department or other city departments. The state has given Newburyport a 60-day extension to decide on the possible purchase.
Holaday also praised Newburyport Youth Services for its annual "holiday elves" program in which people donate to support area families and individuals in need during the holidays. This year, some 300 families benefited from the program "thanks to the generous support of so many," the mayor said.
In closing, Holaday wished everyone "a happy new year filled with hope and promise.
"I have great hope 2021 will be a better year for all," she said.
