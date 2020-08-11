NEWBURYPORT — A section of the Clipper City Rail Trail that has been closed for years due to PCB-contaminated soil could reopen to the public by mid-September, according to the mayor.
The PCBs were first found during soil testing behind the plant on Water Street in spring 2017. Because PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are considered hazardous, the city had to fence off the area and start sampling, bringing work on that stretch of the trail to a halt while officials drafted a plan to remove the contaminated dirt.
PCBs are organic chlorine compounds once widely used in coolant for electrical devices. They are known to cause cancer in animals and suspected to be a human carcinogen. The PCBs are believed to be a remnant of an era when trains ran through the South End to the waterfront.
At a City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Donna Holaday informed councilors that after a “long, difficult process” with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the city is “finally” moving forward with a backfill plan approved for the site.
“We just need to get the fill certified that it is clean and that will hopefully happen at the end of August,” Holaday said. “We still need to do more work on the inside of the fence at the wastewater treatment plant in terms of some additional testing, but we anticipate by mid-September the backfill will happen, the fence will come down, and that section of rail trail will be opened.”
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
