NEWBURYPORT – Mayor Donna Holaday said in her weekly online address Thursday the city is making progress to set up a vaccination site for people 75 and older at the Senior Community Center, and officials hope to be vaccinating Newburyport public schools teachers at the end of February in cooperation with Cataldo Ambulance.
The news came on a day when the state Department of Public Health posted its weekly COVID-19 data, which showed Newburyport, Amesbury and West Newbury remained in the "yellow" lower risk category for contracting the virus, while all other Greater Newburyport towns stayed in the high-risk "red" category.
DPH reported 43 new COVID-related deaths statewide in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state's total to 14,056. The data showed 4,222 new cases in the state, for a total of 488,861 since the pandemic began last spring. The number of active cases reported Thursday was 78,171, with 1,878 people in hospitals, including 442 in intensive care units.
The city of Newburyport's website, as of Monday, reported 816 positive cases, which was what Thursday's DPH data reported, as well as 158 probable cases for a total of 974 since last spring. Newburyport has reported 31 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.
In her address, Holaday urged people 75 and over to be patient as they try to navigate the state's website to find a location and set up an appointment for a vaccination.
"As more supplies (of the vaccine) arrive in Massachusetts, more appointments will become available," she said.
She also spoke about the city's partnership with Anna Jaques Hospital and the Beth Israel Lahey Health network, which will eventually run a vaccination program for people 75 and older at the Senior Community Center on High Street.
"The site will be capable of vaccinating 500 patients per day, 2,500 per week, when it can be fully utilized," she said. "How many are invited to receive the vaccine will depend on how much vaccine (the health network) receives."
She also said those people eligible in Phase 2 will receive a letter, text, email or phone call from their physician about how to register for a vaccination.
"We are still working out details, so please be patient for just a bit longer. We are very close," Holaday said.
As pressure mounts on the Baker administration to move teachers higher on the list for the vaccine, Holaday said the city is working with Cataldo Ambulance on a plan "at the end of February to vaccinate our teachers in the Newburyport school district," but said details would come as they are ironed out.
In addition, the city Health Department is working with neighboring communities to develop additional vaccination sites.
"The understanding is such that each resident will have multiple options for where to get vaccinated once they are eligible, but this will take some time," the mayor said.
Holaday also expressed optimism because the numbers of positive COVID-19 infections had leveled off and are "starting to come down in the city."
She said there had been 77 positive cases in the last 14 days, compared to 143 in the prior two-week period.
Even so, she added, people need to continue to wear masks whenever they interact with others, practice social distancing, and wash their hands often.
"We are making progress and there is an end in sight," she said, "but for the next few months we must continue to stay vigilant and take the steps necessary to stop additional spread."
In other news from the DPH data release, there were no changes reported in the number of COVID-19 cases or deaths at any area nursing homes and assisted living centers since the previous week. For the second week in a row, DPH did not include new case data for Merrimack Valley Health Center in Amesbury, although it was listed as 100% compliant with COVID-19 health requirements.
The DPH also reported the number of positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last spring as follows: 843 in Amesbury, up from 814 on Jan. 21; 410 in Georgetown, up from 380; 380 in Groveland, up from 353; 296 in Merrimac, up from 277; 241 in Newbury, up from 231; 861 in Newburyport, up from 793; 303 in Rowley, up from 292; 505 in Salisbury, up from 467; and 144 in West Newbury, up from 133.
To see the DPH daily report for Thursday:
https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard-
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.