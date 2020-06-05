Holaday: Public must focus on preventing virus' spread      

NEWBURYPORT – Five more Newburyport residents tested positive for the coronavirus over the last week bringing the city’s total of COVID-19 cases to 80. Of those 80 cases, 30 remain active, Mayor Donna Holaday said during her weekly coronavirus video update Thursday afternoon.
While the number of new cases might seem low to residents, Holaday stressed the importance of wearing masks or face coverings and maintaining social distancing while out in public.
“We simply cannot lose focus on preventing this virus’ spread,” she said.
According to the city’s website, the virus has killed four Newburyport residents as of Friday. Amesbury has seen almost two dozen deaths from COVID-19, according to officials there.
Group gatherings are still not permitted but Holaday said residents of all ages groups are not adhering to that rule.
“Please, we need to do better,” Holaday said.
The mayor spent much of the roughly 14-minute update going over the city’s plans to reopen its economy and public facilities. The city is following Gov. Charlie Baker’s four phase reopening plan. Phase one began more than a week ago and assuming the data supports it, phase two can begin as soon as Monday.
The first phase included manufacturing and construction companies, houses of worship, hair salons and barbershops.
The second phase includes restaurants, retail businesses and other personal services such as nail salons and day spas. All those businesses can reopen with restrictions.
Inns and lodging businesses are also allowed for phase 2 but will not be allowed to host events, parties or meetings.
Parents and guardians will also have the option to sign up their children for city youth service programs or day camp. Earlier in the week, Newburyport Youth Services sent out an email to parents announcing registration will begin on June 10 for July activities.
Holaday said playgrounds, splash pads “and yes, the skate park,” will be reopening as part of phase 2.
Bars, casinos, gyms and museums can reopen as part of phase 3.
Before signing off, the mayor congratulated the Newburyport High School Class of 2020 “who will never forget their senior year.”
Holaday kicked off her weekly briefing by echoing a statement released by the city on May 31 regarding the killing of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers.
“We emphatically denounce the actions of four Minneapolis police officers,” Holaday said.
She also mentioned last weekend’s downtown Newburyport protest in support of Floyd and added the city supported the rights of those peacefully protesting. For anyone looking to get involve for more information she directed residents to the Newburyport Human Rights Commission.
