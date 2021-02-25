Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that municipalities can return to Phase 3, Step 2 of the state's reopening plan beginning Monday.
This means that indoor performance venues such as concert halls and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity with no more than 500 people.
Indoor recreational activities such as laser tag, roller skating, trampolines and obstacle courses may also reopen at 50% capacity.
Restaurants will no longer have a percent capacity limit and may offer live musical performances again, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday reported. Protocol, including 6-foot distancing, up to six people per table and limits of 90 minutes at tables, will still be enforced.
"This is so encouraging that we are moving forward with reopening our communities, but we must continue adherence to the CDC and state guidelines," Holaday said during her weekly COVID-19 update Thursday.
"I have confidence we will be successful and continue to see more of our businesses reopening," she said.
Last week, people 65 and older, anyone with two or more specific medical conditions, and residents and staff of public and private low-income and affordable senior housing became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligible residents can register for appointments by going to https://vaxfinder.mass.gov or by calling 211. Holaday said people should anticipate a wait time when registering.
The state announced last week that it would only give vaccines to large-scale clinics that could administer at least 750 doses per day, five days a week.
Newburyport, Salisbury, Amesbury, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley, Georgetown, Groveland and Merrimac have joined together as a regional vaccine distribution group.
The group recently hosted clinics for first responders in West Newbury, Georgetown, Amesbury and Newburyport.
"Working together, we believe we will be able to support the criteria to meet these numbers and operate a regional, general public vaccination site locally," Holaday said, adding that any plan will need approval from the state Department of Public Health.
The closest mass vaccination site to Amesbury and Newburyport is the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston North Shore in Danvers.
Beth Israel Lahey Health will continue to operate a vaccination clinic out of the Senior Community Center, according to Holaday. As more vaccines become available, Beth Israel Lahey Health anticipates that the site will eventually be able to distribute over 2,000 doses per week.
The weekly COVID-19 tracking data released by the Department of Public Health indicated that no Greater Newburyport communities were in the red, high-risk categories for COVID-19 transmissions.
The number in parentheses is the change in percent positivity for each town over the last 14 days: Amesbury (3.45%), Georgetown (3.45%), Newburyport (2.14%), Rowley (3.58%) and Salisbury (4.56%): yellow
Merrimac (2.75%), Newbury (1.51%); West Newbury (2.95%): green
Groveland (1.52%): gray
No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in any area long-term care facility or using home in the past week, according to the DPH. The number of cases of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities and assisted living centers remained in the same categories as the previous week's report.
