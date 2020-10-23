NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday said City Hall will open to the public on or about Nov. 9, but urged residents to “remain strong and vigilant” to prevent the spread of coronavirus this winter.
During her weekly televised update on Channel 9, Holaday noted that the city is still seeing a low COVID-19 transmission rate and is listed as a lower-risk community by the state, allowing it to expand its reopening in accordance with state guidelines.
Numbers released by the state Department of Public Health said 162 city residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March, up from 149 a week ago. In addition, three patients were listed at Anna Jaques Hospital as testing positive for the virus.
The mayor praised the work of local teachers who are continuing to adjust to the district’s hybrid format and said COVID-19 cases remain “low and well-managed” in the city’s schools.
But still, Holaday urged residents to remember that the virus is increasing elsewhere in the state, and to continue to practice social distancing while also wearing masks in public and around others.
“Please keep in mind that the virus is still here and has been all along,” the mayor said.
She also encouraged people to support the city’s businesses to help them make it through the pandemic.
“Please go outside and support local stores and restaurants,” she said. “They really need us at this time more than ever.”
Holaday also addressed Halloween, noting that traditional trick-or-treating is “strongly discouraged” by the city, but urged those who choose to trick-or-treat to wear masks and gloves, and to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer.
Homeowners who do not want to participate should shut off their outdoor lights, she said.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
