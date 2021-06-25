NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday is scheduled to appear on the podcast, “Life Along the Merrimack,” on Tuesday, June 29.
The host is author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson. The podcast will be heard at 2 p.m. on 96.3-FM Joppa radio and on local Comcast Channel 9. It is also is archived on YouTube.
The half-hour session focuses on the health and history of the Merrimack River.
Holaday will talk about issues relating to a cleaner river, including a warning system being developed for when sewage treatment plants upriver release effluent into the Merrimack.
Hendrickson is a former reporter for The Daily News and covered City Hall during part of Holaday’s tenure.
He is the author of the recent book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River, An Illustrated Profile of the Most Historic River in New England,” (Fonthill Media, 2021).
