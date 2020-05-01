NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday encouraged local residents on Thursday to “stay the course” in helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Holaday, giving her weekly televised update, recognized that the state is in the middle of a surge of coronavirus cases, with 45 residents testing positive in Newburyport. There have been two coronavirus-related deaths in the city and five in Greater Newburyport.
Holaday’s weekly updates have been broadcast every Thursday at 4 p.m. on NCM Hub Channel 9 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
During the update, Holaday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged residents to continue practicing social distancing to keep the rest of the community safe.
“As we keep these people in our hearts, please know our individual efforts are making a difference,” she said, noting Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision Tuesday to extend the statewide stay-at-home advisory and nonessential business closure until May 18.
“We’ve come this far and must stay focused on our community,” she said.
Holaday said she feels the community’s response could be better, with some residents still reporting seeing others out in public gathering in groups and not wearing face coverings.
She urged residents to continue to comply with the city Board of Health order enacted earlier this month that restricts all public gatherings and requires anyone entering essential businesses to wear facial coverings.
“We don’t want to penalize or fine people when asking them to do something that is safe for themselves and others,” Holaday said.
She also reminded viewers that last week, all public parking was closed on Plum Island to prevent nonresidents from visiting its beaches, which are open for “transitory purposes only,” such as walking or jogging.
She also informed residents that leaves will be picked up curbside Saturday and again May 16. The yard waste facility will open Tuesday.
Residents may refer to the trash and recycling page on the city’s website for updates and more information.
Holaday encouraged local business owners to participate in an online survey created by the city’s new Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force. The survey is available on the city website.
She said the food supply at local food pantries is “strained” and asked that residents donate to local organizations such as The Pettengill House and Our Neighbors’ Table.
Holaday noted that because of the pandemic, the state budget has been delayed “by months” and that the city is expecting losses in revenue and funding. She said she and her staff will soon begin work on a three-month budget to start the fiscal year.
Lastly, Holaday shared a message of unity, asking city residents to consider the health and safety of fellow community members.
“We will get through this, we are all counting on each other,” she said.
For the city’s COVID-19 updates, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19.
