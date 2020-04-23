NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday urged residents to follow social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during her weekly update Thursday on NCM Hub Channel 9.
Holaday noted that the city has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and the people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine.
She asked residents to follow an order approved by the Board of Health last week that bans public gatherings of any size, requires customers and employees of essential businesses to wear protective face masks, and bans evictions until further notice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The order will remain in effect until the city’s public health emergency declaration has been lifted by the Board of Health.
“Most people in Newburyport are making good decisions and working thoughtfully to comply. Please continue,” Holaday said. “This is an enforceable order at stores, restaurants and essential businesses open to the public.”
Holaday also reminded residents that parking on all Plum Island streets and lots has been temporarily banned to prevent visitors from flocking to the island.
The parking closure was a joint effort between Newburyport and Newbury to deter visitors and prevent the spread of COVID-19 that could occur if people congregated on the beaches and in the narrow lanes on the island.
The move came after complaints last weekend about large numbers of vehicles visiting the island and, in some cases, parking illegally.
Updates from Newburyport and Newbury police said parking on all streets is closed, including along Plum Island Turnpike, Sunset Drive and the two side lots near the Sgt. Donald A. Wilkinson Bridge to the island.
The Parker River Wildlife Refuge access gate was also closed last week, blocking access to several parking lots. Earlier, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation closed parking lots at coastal beaches, which included Sandy Point Reservation at the southern end of Plum Island.
“No parking allowed on any public street on Plum Island,” Holaday emphasized. “This will be strictly enforced with ticketing and towing. Please do not drive out to Plum Island.”
Holaday said the city’s yard waste facility is still scheduled to open in early May and that the recycling center may open soon after. In the meantime, she urged residents to stop dumping illegally on Colby Farm Lane and not to flush wet wipes down the toilet, which she said is a “serious issue.”
The mayor said she recently created the Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force to develop strategies to help local businesses suffering because of the coronavirus.
She said the task force created an online survey that will soon go out to local business owners to help city officials better understand their situation.
Holaday also noted she has been informed the state budget has been delayed “by months,” and that the city is expecting cuts in state aid.
The mayor emphasized the importance of social distancing, staying home, and following Board of Health guidelines about wearing face masks in public during such a critical time in the pandemic.
“I know we’re all missing our loved ones, but this is not the time to let our guard down,” she said.
Holaday encouraged residents to follow the city website for updates at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.