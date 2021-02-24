NEWBURYPORT — Local municipal leaders were scheduled to meet with their health directors to come up with a regional COVID-19 vaccination game plan Tuesday afternoon, with details expected to be made public soon.
Salisbury, Amesbury, Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley, Georgetown, Groveland and Merrimac have joined to create a regional vaccine distribution group, which has recently run COVID-19 vaccination clinics in West Newbury, Georgetown and Amesbury.
But Gov. Charlie Baker announced last week the state will only give vaccines to large-scale regional clinics capable of administering at least 750 doses per day, five days a week.
Baker’s move prompted Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove to send the governor a letter, asking for a more equitable distribution of vaccine doses. Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said she spoke with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito over the weekend.
Polito said the state would send more vaccines to the area if the regional vaccination group could support its criteria, Holaday said.
“We were surprised when we were told that we weren’t going to be able to continue,” Holaday said. “I told (Polito) that I believe that we can, as long as we can get enough vaccines. That is all they are looking for. Whatever site you set up, you can ramp it up.”
Holaday told The Daily News on Tuesday she was hosting a Zoom conference that afternoon with Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington, Gove, and the health directors in the regional vaccination group to see what they could come up with for a plan.
“It looks like Amesbury will be the lead and we are going to figure it out,” Holaday said. “We have a lot of work to organize but I am really excited about the support from the state and the fact that we can operate a regional, general public vaccination site here. Obviously, we have to follow who is eligible for each phase here, but I am very excited that this looks like it is going to go forward.”
Holaday said she intends to let the public know Wednesday about any plans that came from the meeting Tuesday.
“There are a lot of details to work out but I am very excited about this,” Holaday said. “This would really be the start of the game plan.”
Holaday added that any plan would also need to be approved by the state Department of Public Health. But given that the closest large-scale mass vaccination site is at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Danvers, any plan to come from the meeting is better than the current situation.
“There isn’t anything this far north so I think that this is a good thing for the northeast section of the state,” Holaday said. “I am really looking forward to seeing how we can operationalize this.”
Amesbury Communications Director Caitlin Thayer said Gove’s letter to Baker has received plenty of feedback from residents who want to continue the vaccination clinics in the city, for which the mayor intends to continue to push.
Harrington told Salisbury selectmen at their meeting Monday that all first responders in the regional vaccination group are expected to be vaccinated by the end of next week.
Harrington added that the state would require the regional vaccination group to make any clinics capable of vaccinating 750 people a day, five days a week, available to everyone in the state.
“If we started one of these regional sites, anyone in the state could sign up for it, even though they don’t live in one of the communities,” he said. “The state sets the rules but I think if we could make it work, certainly the large preponderance of people who would get vaccinated would be people within the communities. You would get others as well but, at 750 doses a day, five days a week, there is the potential for a lot of vaccines for a lot of people in this corner of the state.”
Harrington reminded viewers of the selectmen meeting Monday that people 65 and older are now eligible to receive vaccinations at one of the Massachusetts super sites, including Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.
Harrington urged people eligible for Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout to go to the state’s web portal at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov/ or www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine to make an appointment to visit a super site.
“Even though it has been slow in starting, the good news is there are over 1 million people in Massachusetts who have received their first dose of the vaccine,” he said.
The town manager added that Massachusetts has become the 16th best state in the country when it comes to vaccinations per 100,000 people.
“Things are moving in the right direction,” Harrington said. “I understand there is still a lot of frustration out there but it is getting better.”
