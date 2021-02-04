NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday will speak at the Democratic City Committee’s meeting via Zoom on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Holaday, who recently announced she will not seek reelection to another term, has served as mayor since 2010. Her term ends in January.
She will speak to fellow committee members and guests about her tenure, the state of the city, and the state of Democratic politics in Newburyport.
Those in attendance will be invited to ask questions at the end of her presentation.
To request a Zoom link for this meeting, email KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
