NEWBURYPORT – Some 15 houses will be especially bright and merry this Saturday for the annual Holiday Open House, to benefit the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
The event's 27th iteration takes place Dec. 12 from noon to 5 p.m., and instead of guests checking out the insides of homes, they will remain outside.
To maintain the tradition while socially distancing, the tour will involve outdoor displays at 15 houses, each providing an outdoor vignette with a theme relating to the homeowner’s holiday tradition.
Advance tickets will be $25 per family vehicle, $30 if purchased on the day of the tour. Each ticket will come with a bag of holiday treats, including cookies, as well as a coupon for $10 off at Interlocks Salon and other items. Tourgoers are encouraged buy an extra ticket, with the proceeds used to thank a front-line pandemic worker.
Fruh Reality of Newburyport is once again a tour-presenting sponsor, with proceeds benefiting the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
In addition to sponsoring the event for a second year in a row, the Fruhs are part of the tour, turning the outside of their High Street home into a pretend tree farm where people cut down their own Christmas trees.
Along with what looks like a freshly cut tree, the display features a fire pit and other additions associated with what Alison Fruh called "the life and energy of cutting down the tree."
House tour co-chairperson Kristen Hunter said the 15 households taking part are spread out across Newburyport, Newbury and Amesbury. Each $25 ticket, which covers an entire family or car of people, comes with a map of the houses and a key to unlock Christmas music playlists for each home.
Hunter said that in light of the pandemic, organizers seriously considered canceling the event. But when word-of-mouth spread that the tour was in danger of becoming yet another holiday tradition on the 2020 chopping block, the decision was made to press on.
"Hopefully, it's going to put a little smile on their faces for an afternoon," she said.
When brainstorming alternatives to the traditional indoor event, Hunter harkened back to her childhood, and the childhood of many, when everyone would pile into the family car and drive around to look at Christmas lights.
"That was kind of the basis for the start of this," she said.
The tour will allow people to stay in their vehicles or get out for a closer look at the decorations. Either way, the event promises to be a safe and contactless experience, she said.
This year, the number of tickets was capped at 700 to help ensure social distancing, Hunter said.
Tickets can be purchased at the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association website: ajh.org/aid-association/aidholidayhousetour. They can also be purchased in person at Chococoa Baking Company in The Tannery Marketplace or at the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry office at 38R Merrimac St., Newburyport.
