SALISBURY — A new spin on an old town tradition was on display at the Holiday Makers Market held Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Merrimack Valley.
The event was from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with farmers market vendors and local artisans providing goods and live music performed by the Better Things. Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz explained how the event tied in with town tradition.
“It was a fabulous day. Craft fairs were something of a tradition in Salisbury years ago, so I saw a lot of people from the community and so many of them were just thrilled,” she said. “They were just thrilled to see a makers market. and the thing is that a lot of those vendors, they’re people from Salisbury or from the direct area, and you know, there’s something to be said about that, to be walking in and buying one of your gifts from your neighbor or somebody that you know just from the community.”
Roketenetz said hundreds of people attended and there were 38 vendors.
Salisbury Selectwoman Wilma McDonald shared her experience at the Makers Market.
“I got a real bargain on some maple syrup from two guys, two brothers from West Newbury,” McDonald said. “I was very pleased with that and visited with a few people, another nice community event.”
McDonald said the public and vendors were happy.
“The comments that I heard were that it was nice to have something like that in Salisbury instead of having to travel,” she said. “So people were enthused. I did talk to a couple of the vendors and I asked if it was worth their while to be there and they said it definitely was. The ones that I questioned said that they had all been selling things, so they were pretty happy about it.”
Admission was free, however, people were encouraged to bring wrapped toys, stocking stuffers and other donations for the Santa’s Helper Charitable Foundation, which helps children who are less fortunate have a great Christmas. Roketenetz said she was pleasantly surprised when she checked the donation box for Santa’s Helper.
“And at one point I looked, it was about halfway full,” she said. “So I think that that’s pretty great because the thing about that box is we didn’t have toy vendors, so people actually had to make a conscious effort to get in their car and go to the store and grab something for Santa’s Helper and bring it with them. So I thought that that was a pretty good showing.”
Santa’s Helper board member and Salisbury Selectman Michael Colburn praised the event.
“It was tremendously successful, I got a lot of good feedback from the vendors happy with the turnout,” he said. “Really glad to see Santa there. Jenn Roketenetz as usual hit it out of the park.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
