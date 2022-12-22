Not only do children, fathers and mothers savor the holidays but so dogs, cats and all kinds of furry, and not so furry, pets.
With Christmas just days away and Chanukah already in high gear, The Daily News asked readers to send along photographic evidence of their four-legged loved ones getting into the spirit. The response was immediate and prodigious. So without further delay, here are some of Greater Newburyport’s jolliest pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.