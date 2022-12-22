Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Windy with showers early then clearing overnight. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers early then clearing overnight. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.