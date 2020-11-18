Holiday plans finalized for downtown Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT – Even in the midst of a pandemic, the city’s holiday season is expected to remain festive and bright — albeit with some alterations and precautions to make sure revelers remain healthy and safe.
The city will again place a Christmas tree in the middle of Market Square, but the annual parade and celebration around the tree have been nixed, according to Frank Cousins, president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
In years past, Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived at the boardwalk on a Coast Guard vessel and then became the focal point of a short parade from Waterfront Park to Market Square. But in an effort to keep thousands of people from congregating in close quarters on the boardwalk and in Market Square, those plans were canceled.
“There just can’t be 2,500 people in Market Square,” Cousins said, citing the pandemic.
Instead, Santa and his sleigh will be placed on the back of a flatbed truck at Cashman Park and driven through the downtown Nov. 29. There’s talk Mayor Donna Holaday will be sitting next to Santa, according to Cousins.
While there won’t be a celebration in Market Square, there will be a Christmas tree, according to Cousins, adding that the tree will be sponsored by Tuscan Sea Bar & Grill restaurant and Allstate Insurance.
Santa is expected to spend time in his workshop near City Hall. While children won’t be able to step inside the workshop and sit on Santa’s lap, they will be able to wave hello and drop off Christmas wishes, Cousins said.
The plans came to fruition Tuesday when the Chamber of Commerce held its weekly retailers meeting with business owners. In addition to finalizing Santa’s first appearance of the holiday season, the meeting touched on ways of encouraging residents to shop locally as much as possible.
Over the years, that effort was made easier by Invitation Nights, a string of Friday nights in December when businesses stayed open late and offered free food and drink to shoppers.
Cousins said the pandemic has made Invitation Nights impossible this season, prompting the Chamber to promote other ways to shop local and support area businesses.
“Let Us Create A Warm, Cozy Experience For You” consists of two options to do just that. One campaign features the sale of local business gift baskets for $100 each. The other campaign focuses on promoting the sale of Chamber gift cards.
“It’s a tough year but at least everyone is on the same page,” Cousins said.
Pat Cannon of Beach Plum Flower Shop said she is creating baskets with gift cards from businesses across the city. The baskets come in three motifs: “Relax and Soothe,” “Celebrate and Explore,” and “Foodie and Comfort.” They can be purchased one at a time or in bulk.
“I’m extremely excited because our town loves local,” Cannon said, adding that by purchasing gift cards, one is “securing the future” of local shops and restaurants.
Cannon said that, in general, the business community has been working in concert to make the holidays as special and profitable as possible.
“Everybody just wants to support everybody,” she said. “Everyone wants everyone to succeed.”
Cannon hopes business owners and the city try to “outdo” each other in terms of decorating their spaces and streets to make the city as festive as possible.
“We just need everybody to go all out,” Cannon said.
For more information on how to purchase gift cards or gift baskets, contact Chamber Vice President Nate Allard at Nallard@newburyportchamber.org
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.