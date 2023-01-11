NEWBURYPORT — Anna Smulowitz was a student at the University of Cincinnati when she came across a letter written by 12-year-old Terezin concentration camp victim Chaim Landau: “If you should find this letter, please tell someone. We want to go home. We want our lives back. Please remember us.”
Smulowitz, a second-generation Holocaust survivor born in a displaced persons camp in Plattling, Germany, said these words haunted her and fueled her to write her play “Terezin: Children of the Holocaust.”
“I wrote it in tribute of him and his life and the 16,000 children like him that were murdered in Terezin,” Smulowitz said. “These kids wanted to be remembered. They wanted their lives to have meaning and purpose, and this is the way they chose to do it. In that sense, they survived.”
Decades later, Smulowitz, 75, and her casts have brought these children’s stories to life through performances across the world. Through her play, Smulowitz hopes to make students aware of the dangers of hatred and encourage youths to fight against all forms of contemporary bigotry.
“I want students to connect the dots to the culture of hate in their own communities and recognize the similarity of how the Holocaust began with simple acts of hate,” Smulowitz said, adding that some contemporary American politicians embrace language that is no different from what Hitler espoused in “Mein Kampf.”
Smulowitz said she has a responsibility to educate others about the Holocaust now that her own parents, survivors of Buchenwald and Auschwitz concentration camps, are no longer alive, and the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles.
Smulowitz’s mother didn’t shield her from the horrors of the Holocaust, according to Marc Clopton, Smulowitz’s ex-husband.
Smulowitz said her mother’s internment stories left a deep impression on her as a child, so much so that she would later use her mother’s own words describing the day she was deported to a concentration camp to write the major monologue of her play.
“She is by every definition a survivor,” Clopton said. “So many people get traumatized by their experiences in life and have a hard time converting it into usable wisdom, but Anna has done exactly the opposite. She’s found a way to move beyond it and make it a learning experience not only for herself but for the people she touches.”
When Smulowitz is not performing in or directing plays, she can sometimes be found at the senior living community Brooksby Village in Peabody, where she works as a chaplain to support people’s spiritual needs.
Smulowitz’s fellow chaplain, Marcus Lisle, said being a chaplain takes its emotional toll, adding that Smulowitz has become close to several residents she has met in her 17 years at Brooksby Village only to watch many die.
Smulowitz’s friend Madeline Sherwood credited Smulowitz’s “strong coping skills” for helping her deal with the losses.
“With her family background and everything she’s been through, she knows how to get through a situation to see the positive side of it,” Sherwood said.
Smulowitz hopes her play encourages students to live an authentic life. After each performance, Smulowitz leads a question-and-answer session with the cast.
During a session at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford, Smulowitz recounted when a high school football captain faced the audience and said, “After seeing this play, I don’t want to be afraid anymore … I’m gay.”
He is now a rising political figure in New York, according to Smulowitz.
“I want to believe that my play helped,” Smulowitz said. “If my play helps even just one kid, then I have succeeded.”
