NEWBURYPORT — Central Congregational Church’s “It’s a Holly Jolly Christmas Fair” takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both at the Titcomb Street church and online.
This traditional in-person fair experience will continue, as well as offer additional opportunities for shopping online and through printed catalogs for wreaths and basket entries.
The church will be transformed into a festive holiday experience including a jewelry and accessory wonderland, fresh hand-decorated wreaths in six different designs, a basket raffle featuring over 60 uniquely themed gift baskets, white elephant sale, sweet shop with baked goods, candies and a cookie walk. The Lunch Café is back featuring the ever-popular fish chowder and sandwiches for either dine in or take-out.
The online stores include fresh hand-decorated wreaths and the basket raffle. Shoppers can view and order wreaths at www.cc-decor.com. Go to www.cc-baskets.com to browse the raffle baskets, purchase raffle tickets and assign them to your favorite baskets. Online wreath orders will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 28. Basket raffle tickets can be purchased online until 11 a.m. on Dec. 3.
To beat the crowds, join church officials for an in-person fair preview on Friday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. which happens to coincide with downtown Newburyport’s first Invitation Night. Get “first dibs” in the wonderland plus preview all of the amazing baskets available and purchase raffle tickets. Refreshments will be served. For more information contact the church office at 978-465-0533.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.