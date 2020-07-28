NEWBURYPORT — The Yankee Homecoming Committee is hosting a capture the flag game with downtown businesses through Sunday.
The game is designed to bring shoppers to local businesses in the absence of this year’s Yankee Homecoming festival, which was canceled due to COVID-19.
To play the game, print out the official playing card from the Yankee Homecoming website, visit each participating store and find the hidden Yankee Homecoming flag. At each store, bring the flag to the register to receive a stamp on the playing card.
Winners will be entered into a raffle with a chance to win one of four $100 Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry gift cards.
The participating shops are A Partridge in a Bear Tree, A Pleasant Shoppe, BC Essentials, Brass Lyon, FaceFood, FatFace, Harbor Creamery, Lively Kids, O bag, Pretty Poppy, Sea Bags and Soak.
No purchases are necessary, though the committee encourages participants to support local businesses.
All local health guidelines and store policies must be followed. Masks must be worn inside all stores and participants must follow limits on customers allowed in each store.
Once participants’ cards are completed, they should be mailed to: Yankee Homecoming—Capture the Flag, PO Box 493, Newburyport, MA 01950.
