NEWBURY – A homeless man accused of shooting video of a woman while she was in her bathroom and then sending at least one of the videos to another person, was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail following Wednesday's arraignment in Newburyport District Court.
Philip Sedler, 61, was charged with two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, disseminating a photograph of an unsuspecting person and criminal harassment. His arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday but Sedler failed to show up, prompting a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Following Sedler's no-show in court, Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski reached him by phone and told him he needed to turn himself in to Newbury police. Sedler did so around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and was arraigned around 3 p.m.
Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy accused Sedler of videotaping an unsuspecting acquaintance while she was conducting "personal grooming" in her bathroom in a state of undress back in 2019.
The woman did not know she had been videotaped until last month when a mutual acquaintance told her Sedler sent her one of the videos. Outraged, she went to the Newbury Police Department to file a complaint, according to Kennedy.
Based on the seriousness of the charges and the "risk of witness intimidation," Kennedy asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Sedler on $10,000 cash bail.
According to court documents, Wojtkowski obtained a warrant for Sedler's smartphone. Sedler gave it to the detective on Jan. 20 after the two met at the Newbury police station. In the phone's "recently deleted" folder Wojtkowski found two videos showing the victim in her bathroom.
"The victim is clearly seen in a state of nudity and at no time appears to be aware she is being recorded," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Kennedy said it appeared Sedler tried deleting the videos two days after the victim reported the incident to police.
As Kennedy was arguing her case for bail, a handcuffed Sedler could be seen shaking his head repeatedly.
Sedler's attorney, Cavan Boyle, said his client "adamantly denies" most of the allegations and asked Doyle to release his client on personal recognizance, or at bail no higher than $1,500. Boyle argued that except for an open drunken driving case in New Hampshire, his client did not have a criminal record. He also said Sedler was in New Hampshire when the summons was issued to his Byfield post office box and had no idea he was supposed to appear in court. When Wojtkowski called him, Sedler turned himself in right away.
Doyle split the difference, setting bail at $5,000. While awaiting trial, Sedler must stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim. He must also abide by a restraining order obtained by the woman in January.
Sedler is due back in court on March 9 for a pre-trial hearing via video conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.