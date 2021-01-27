NEWBURY — A homeless man who believed he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl online was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail after allegedly sending an obscene photo of himself to people who turned out to be undercover police officers.
Troy Drew, 33, last known to be living in his car parked in southern New Hampshire, was charged with sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter.
His arraignment in Newburyport District Court came just hours after he was arrested by Newbury police on a previous warrant. That warrant was issued in December, about the same time Haverhill police issued a warrant for Drew's arrest.
Drew turned himself in Wednesday, according to Newbury police.
Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews said Drew began chatting with an undercover Newbury police officer in early December on the app Kik. Drew was in a chat area known to attract people looking to connect with young girls.
The undercover officer and Drew moved their chats to online Google hangouts and began to discuss sexual topics.
Eventually, a Haverhill police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl joined the conversation. At one point, Drew told the officers he would like to have sex with both of them at the same time. During the conversations, Drew sent an obscene photo of himself to the Newbury officer.
Based on the photo and the chats, both departments charged Drew and issued warrants for his arrest, according to McAndrews.
McAndrews said Drew admitted sending the photo and said if he had a driver’s license, he would have met the officers “in a heartbeat.”
Drew's attorney, Charles Nierman, said his client did not have a criminal record and had roots in Maine where his father lived. He also said Drew was out of work and that "$10,000 cash bail would be a million for most people." He asked for bail to be set at no higher than $1,000.
If Drew posts bail, he must not use the internet or social media and must have no contact with children under 16 years old. Since Drew is also wanted by Haverhill police, Judge Allen Swan ordered him held without bail until he is arraigned in Haverhill District Court.
Drew's next Newburyport court appearance, via videoconference, is a pretrial hearing Feb. 18.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
