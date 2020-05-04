Hometown Hero: Anna Jaques social work case manager Adrienne Belt      

NEWBURYPORT – For almost three years, Anna Jaques Hospital social work case manager Adrienne Belt has been a conduit between patients and their loved ones from the moment they walk into the hospital until they are discharged.
But in the age of COVID-19, Belt and other social workers have been forced to keep family members and loved ones connected in a different, less personal way: telephonically.
“That’s one of the biggest challenges,” the Newbury resident said during a recent shift at the Highland Avenue facility.
A social worker, also called a case manager, is responsible for managing a patient’s case during the stay at the hospital. At the same time, social workers make sure patients, and their families, are ready for their return home.
Normally, this kind of coordination is done in person at the hospital. But with families and visitors all but banned from the hospital to minimize exposure to the potentially deadly virus, that interaction is lost.
Belt said those restrictions can be extremely jarring for patients and loved ones but that doesn’t mean the hospital is not supporting them.
Recently, Belt had to coordinate communications between a patient and family members who lived out of the country.
“They are relying on us to keep them connected,” Belt said of herself and her fellow social work case managers.
Despite the unforeseen challenges presented to Bell, her job essentially remains the same. It’s a job she continues to thoroughly find rewarding even with the added anxiety everyone is feeling.
“I’m doing well. It feels good to come to work every day,” Belt said.
Belt said she also appreciated the community’s efforts to recognize the hospital and staff.
“We’ve been well-supported by the community,” Belt said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
