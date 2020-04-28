NEWBURYPORT – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have come forward to help those in need. But for Carol Larocque, waking up early to make and serve meals to the local community is part of a long-term commitment to feeding others.
Larocque, a Newbury resident who works as the town’s animal control officer, started the Central Congregational Church’s free Saturday morning breakfast three years ago after noticing a lack of free weekend meal programs in the area.
Since then, Larocque and fellow volunteer Nancy Burke have regularly arrived at the church every Saturday at 6 a.m. to make sandwiches, trading the extra hours of sleep to make meals for the 50 to 70 people who will line up at the church for breakfast a few hours later. While handing out breakfasts, Larocque and Burke include the sandwiches to make sure that no one goes hungry later in the day.
“It’s just something I always liked to do. My life has always been about wanting to help people. It’s part of who I am,” said Laroque.
Larocque also helps stock the food pantry at the First Parish Church of Newbury, providing all of its dog and cat food and making weekly runs to Shaw's to buy bread and dessert so the pantry’s shelves stay filled.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Larocque said the usual crowd has continued to show up the Central Congregational Church for breakfast every weekend, though the program has been modified to be take-out only to reduce the risk of anyone getting sick.
And recently, Larocque said people have been expressing their gratitude for the church volunteers’ efforts during the coronavirus lockdown.
“The people are very appreciative that we’re going above and beyond to provide them a meal, they can’t thank us enough,” said Larocque. “If you want the truth, it makes me feel good – it makes me feel really good – that we’re doing something for the community, and that I have some part in it.”
One recent challenge, she said, has been balancing her volunteer work with the increase in animal control calls she has seen due to more people being home in quarantine during the week.
“I’m being bombarded with calls,” she said, noting that many more people are noticing foxes and their neighbors’ dogs during the day.
And while some people view her actions as heroic, Larocque doesn’t think twice about it. To her, feeding the community is an enjoyable way of passing along the charity she received when she was younger and struggling to make ends meet.
“I don’t consider myself heroic, I’m just doing what’s necessary for people,” she said. “When I was down and out in my mid-20s, somebody gave me a helping hand. I always felt that I needed to pay it back. “
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.