Hometown Hero: Neighborhood helper Jake Lane

NEWBURYPORT — Home from college and looking for a way to fill his time, a Newburyport High School alumnus has dedicated a day each week to grocery shopping for several families and elderly individuals as a way to keep them safe from COVID-19.
Jake Lane, a freshman studying finance at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, was like countless other students, sent home to complete classes remotely for the remainder of the academic year. Following a continuous cycle of homework and video games, Lane realized he needed to do more for the community.
"I wasn't feeling too good about myself one day," he said adding that he had been "selfish" since coming home from school. "I felt like I wasn't doing enough and I wanted to give back to the community in whatever way I could."
After a talk with his mother in early April, Lane posted both in a neighborhood app and on Facebook to offer grocery shopping to those who may need assistance amid public health concerns. The Facebook post garnered plenty of attention with 30 shares, over 90 comments and 400-plus "likes."
Right away, Lane said he received at least five or six email inquiries from families and individuals looking for help.
So every week, he plans one day for shopping and sends an email out to each household to determine their needs. Some people look for groceries every week, while others may request supplies every other week or so.
Throughout the process, Lane follows social distancing guidelines and tries to keep everything sanitary.
"I've definitely learned that it takes a village because I am able to do this graciously by the gift of other people, in the sense that people are always offering me gloves, masks and other things I wouldn't have the opportunity to get with such a demand right now," Lane said.
"With the coronavirus, the community really pulled together," he said. "I can feel good about doing a tiny part, but there's so many people out there — nurses, ER doctors, delivery drivers and all these people still working and doing a lot for the community."
Editor's note: To nominate a "Hometown Hero" send an email to rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
