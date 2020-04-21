Hometown Hero: Salisbury police dispatcher Monica Carnes      

SALISBURY - Deep into her 24-hour shift last Tuesday, veteran Salisbury Police dispatcher Monica Carnes was eyeing an Easter basket donated to the department over the holiday weekend as a way of saying thank you to the department.
She and her fellow Salisbury police employees have been receiving plenty of thanks from the community since the spread of COVID-19 forced people into their homes and exposed first responders to new, potentially lethal, dangers.
“It makes you feel appreciated,” Carnes, who is also a special police officer with the department, said. “It’s my job, I don’t consider myself a hero at all.”
Carnes said the biggest change since the virus pandemic began was the change to a 24-hour shift followed by four days off – a strategy being employed in other police departments across the area.
“It doesn’t bother me. It’s actually a little easier,” Carnes said, because it gives her more time with her daughter.
Carnes said the department was unable to accept most food items but will always take personal protection equipment. She pointed to Newburyport City Councilor Byron Lane who recently dropped off boxes of surgical masks at the station.
In terms of being busy, Carnes said activity comes in waves. There’s less interactions with police officers because they are making less arrests and traffic stops have slowed.
Many of the phone calls she fields from the public touch upon COVID-19 fears and whether they should risk a trip to a local hospital for other reasons.
“Because they’re afraid they’re going to contact the virus” Carnes said
She mentioned that one of the biggest challenges is making sure residents adhere to social distancing requirements. That has led to police shutting down the Broadway beach area and some businesses there.
“For the most part it’s just trying to protect as many people as possible,” Carnes said.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
